Cricket fans across the nation were excited and eager to see England and New Zealand tour Pakistan. Sadly, poor performances by the Pakistani team and lacklustre pitches have marred the occasion. We were whitewashed on home turf for the first time in our history by the English and New Zealand is well on the way to making it two consecutive whitewashes.

The main culprits are, yet again, the unreliable and brittle batting line-up and very bad fielding. To make things worse, our government keeps experimenting with the structure of the cricket board, creating confusion and a lack of continuity in policies. After every loss, we hear our captain Babar Azam saying that we will learn from our mistakes and do better the next time. However, we seem to be doing everything but learning from our mistakes. It appears that repeating the same mistakes perpetually and expecting different results is our national trait. Be it politics, economy, or sports, we never correct the mistakes of the past and expect we will do better next time.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad