Broken system

The education sector in Pakistan has always remained in the doldrums. Whether it is primary or higher education, the problems are mostly the same. Pakistan already had one of the highest numbers out-of-school children in the world before last year’s floods exacerbated the problem, causing more children to drop out of the education system. Educational targets and outcomes cannot be achieved if children keep falling out of the system. Besides the higher dropout ratio, pre-existing flaws such as poor policymaking, poor infrastructure, deficient governance, poverty and lack of awareness among parents remain largely unaddressed.

As Article 25-A of the constitution clearly states, free and compulsory education is a basic right of every Pakistani between the ages of five and sixteen. In this light, the government must devise a comprehensive strategy to get all children into school and ensure that they are taught by qualified teachers once there.

Shehryar Kandhro

Larkana