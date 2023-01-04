Things that matter

This refers to the letter ‘Distracted’ (December 31, 2022) by Sajjad Khattak. We have faced a host of problems over the past year and the response, if any, of our political class has been lacklustre. Hopefully, this will be the year our political class starts paying attention to the issues that matter.

However, the people need to do their part too. Stop paying attention to meaningless leaks and accusations and if you want to go to a protest let it be about how there is no gas, inflation or the growing crime rate.

Waseem Lal

Karachi