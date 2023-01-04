Never-ending climb

The government’s price mechanism for food and energy has been broken, leading to widespread suffering. Everywhere we look there are price hikes, be it at the pumps, the meat and vegetable markets and even the utility stores. The latter are supposed to be the last resort for the poor. As of September 2021, around 22 per cent of the population was living below the national poverty line and, in all likelihood, this number has only increased.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), inflation in December 2022 reached 24.5 per cent and food prices increased by up to 35.5 per cent. This rate of increase is absolutely unsustainable. We urgently need some price controls before the entire middle-class vanishes.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub