Political service exam

This year, I would like us to implement an examination for all prospective MPAs and MNAs. This exam should consist of questions on the constitution and constitutional procedures. It is only fair that those wishing to govern the country are required to prove their knowledge of the rules they must abide by.

This will ensure that MNAs and MPAs will acquaint themselves with our constitution and how it is applied. This idea will not necessarily lead to some grand political revolution. However, it does provide a check on the quality and competency of our legislators, where there presently are none.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada