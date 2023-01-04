Dual threat

This letter refers to the news report ‘No country will be allowed to harbour terrorists targeting Pakistan: NSC’ (January 3, 2022). It was the second huddle within a week by the political and military leadership under the umbrella of the NSC. What new strategy is being mooted to deal with the worsening security situation has not been specified. However, our coffers are as low as they can get without the country going bust and the IMF wants us to cut spending further. Where will the money to deal with terrorism come from? The government, as yet, does not have a coherent strategy to handle the twin challenges – security and economy.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi