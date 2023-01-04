Workshop held on export modules

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has held a workshop on modules designed for facilitation of exporters under its Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), a statement said on Tuesday.

Nayyer Shafique, Collector Customs, introduced the modules at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) house along with a team of technical experts and senior officers. The workshop was attended by a large number of APTMA members from all over the country.

The Collector Customs informed that the FBR had developed multiple modules for smooth functioning of the EFS for facilitation of all categories of exporters, including both direct and indirect exporters. “FBR attaches greater importance to the export sector and a large number of officials are exclusively assigned the task to develop and roll out modules for ease in doing business.”

Shafique said a series of workshops would be organised to educate exporters about the newly developed modules. The modules to be rolled out shortly, he informed.

The collector explained salient features of the modules, which focus on facilitation for exporters. He informed that indirect exports were a major component of the EFS and a mechanism for the transfer of raw materials and semi-and-fully-finished goods, including local sales, had been deployed in the scheme.