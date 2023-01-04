Gold up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday to a fresh all-time high price in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs187,700 per tola in the local market.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,833 per ounce.

Silver rates also rose by Rs50 to Rs2,150 per tola, which is also an all-time high rate in Pakistan. The price of 10-gram silver increased by Rs42.86 to Rs1,843.27.

Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained higher by Rs6,500 per tola as compared with the gold prices in Dubai’s gold market.