Diversion in Dasu project to be completed by May

LAHORE: A diversion system in the Dasu Hydropower Project would be completed by May 2023, while electricity generation to start by the end of 2026, a statement said on Tuesday.

Construction work was continuing simultaneously on 12 different sites of the project, the management briefed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani on his visit to the site.

WAPDA is constructing the Dasu Hydropower Project on River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning that the 4320 megawatts (MW) hydropower project is planned to be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-I with an installed generation capacity of 2160MW and an annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the national grid. On completion of the both stages, it will become a project with the highest annual energy generation in the country i.e., 21 billion units on the average.

WAPDA is spending Rs17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area. About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to 8000 mark during peak construction period of the project.

The chairman visited different sites of the project, including diversion tunnels and the project colony. He inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the project.

Ghani also had a meeting with a grand jirga, comprising elders and notables of Kohistan region. Interacting with the jirga members, the chairman said that the agreement, signed among the United Kohistan Jirga, civil administration and WAPDA last month, would prove beneficial for both locals of the area and the project.