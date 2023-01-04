Cotton stockpiling by ginners falls 37pc YoY to 4.6 million bales

LAHORE: Drop in cotton production due to flood damage has resulted in a year-on-year decline of 37 percent in cotton stockpiling with purchases by ginners down to 4.6 million bales till January 1, 2023.

According to data released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), cotton arrivals in the same period last year were around 7.3 million bales.

Cotton arrivals from Punjab declined by 38 percent to 2.76 million bales. In Sindh, the arrival of 1.85 million bales was recorded, down 47 percent.

Sindh’s crop is estimated to be only about half of last year, while production in Punjab is down about 29 percent compared to last year. Based on collections to date, total production is running about 40 percent less than last year.

In Punjab, as many as seven districts showed a downward trend in cotton stockpiling. The districts include Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah. The steepest fall of 68.63 percent was seen in Rajanpur District, which was also devastated by the floods this year.

Sindh produced 1.85 million bales during the same period, depicting a drop of 47.26 percent over the corresponding period of last year, when 3.508 million bales reached ginning factories. Out of twelve cotton producing districts in Sindh, a declining trend was witnessed in all the districts except Badeen where a 164. 22 percent increase was witnessed in cotton stockpiling.

The most affected district was Naushero Feroz, where cotton production declined 77 percent.

Out of purchased cotton, textile mills bought 3.9 million bales and exporters 4,900 bales. Given low domestic production and cotton purchase commitments, the 2022-23 import forecast has been increased to 5.5 million bales.

According to a report, Pakistan is the sixth-largest producer of cotton in the world. It also has the third-largest cotton spinning capacity in Asia after China and India, with thousands of ginning and spinning units producing textile products from cotton.

Pakistan has exported textile products worth $19.33 billion during the fiscal year 2021 making a record high on annual basis. This was an increase of 25.53 percent when compared with $15.4 billion in the preceding fiscal year.