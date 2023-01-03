Alcohol tax cut by 30pc in Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai has dropped 30 percent tax on alcohol sales in an apparent bid to lure tourists as competition rises among the major cities in the wealthy Gulf.

The cut, announced by distributors but not confirmed by authorities, looks set to slash prices that are among the world’s highest, with beer routinely costing more than $15 a pint, or half-litre.

The personal liquor licence, available to non-Muslims aged over 21 and required to buy alcohol at Dubai’s small number of licensed shops, is now free, according to distributors MMI and African and Eastern. “Buying your favourite drinks just got easier and cheaper!” MMI said in a Facebook post detailing the cuts. There was no immediate comment from the Dubai authorities.