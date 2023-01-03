Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine: As many as 63 Russian troops were killed in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv forces struck a camp using US-supplied Himars systems, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

Without claiming the strike, Ukraine’s military said the death toll from a strike in the town of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the eastern region of Donetsk was much higher.“As a result of a strike by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“All the necessary assistance and support will be provided to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased servicemen,” the defence ministry said.The defence ministry did not say when the strike took place, but Ukrainian forces are believed to have struck as Russian troops rang in the New Year.

The statement was an extremely rare announcement of Russian losses in Ukraine.Kremlin critics accuse Russian authorities of downplaying losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.Russian military bloggers said several hundred troops could have died as a result of the strike in Makiivka.

Former Russian separatist leader Igor Strelkov said he received a report about the strike about 1 am on January 1 (2200 GMT on December 31).He said “hundreds” have been killed and wounded, adding the Ukrainian army struck a facility that housed mobilised troops.

Russian war correspondents, who have gained influence in recent months, said hundreds could have been killed and accused Russia’s top commanders of not learning from past mistakes.Igor Strelkov said the troops, largely consisting of mobilised Russians, were stationed in an unprotected building that was “almost completely” destroyed because ammunition stored on the premises detonated in the strike. He said “hundreds” have been killed and wounded.

“Ten months into the war it is dangerous and criminal to consider the enemy a fool who does not see anything,” said Andrei Medvedev, deputy speaker of the Moscow city legislature.The Samara Governor, Dmitry Azarov, said that among the victims were residents of his region, adding that a hotline was set up for their relatives.

On the social media, some accused the Russian authorities of downplaying the death toll.“Dear God, who will believe in the figure of 63? The building has been completely destroyed,” one Russian, Nina Vernykh, wrote on the country’s largest social network, VKontakte.

An announcement on the social network urged Russians to collect clothes, medicines and equipment for those who survived the strike.“Everything that the mobilised had on them remains under the rubble,” said the announcement.

Russian strikes across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day killed at least five people and wounded dozens.The Ukrainian capital again came under fire from Iranian-made drones on Monday, although Ukrainian forces claimed the majority were shot down by air defences.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in northeastern Kyiv and said emergency services were dispatched.“An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital,” he said.

Following the strikes, the power company Ukrenergo said the situation with the electricity supply in Kyiv was now “more complicated”.“That is why emergency shutdowns are now in effect,” it said.

General Valery Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said that the army had so far liberated “40 percent of the territories occupied after February 24.”Russia’s New Year assaults — which targeted downtown areas of large cities — show a change in tactics, said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Russia no longer has any military goals and is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.After suffering a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Moscow started to target electrical and other critical infrastructure in October.

The strikes have caused sweeping blackouts and cut off water supplies and heating to civilians as the temperature in some regions dropped below freezing.

The UN’s human rights chief has warned the campaign has inflicted “extreme hardship” on Ukrainians, and also decried probable war crimes by Russian forces.

Putin declared during his midnight address on New Year’s Eve that “moral, historical rightness is on our side.”Moscow said its New Year’s attacks had targeted the pro-Western country’s drone production.