Suspicious transactions: FIA starts probe against Moonis’s ‘frontmen’

Moonis Elahi talking to Geo News on December 24, 2022. Screengrab of a Geo News video

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has started action against alleged frontmen of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s MNA son Moonis Elahi.

According to details, the inquiries have been started against Punjab Assembly’s Naib Qasid Qaiser, Iram Amin and Arshad Iqbal. According to FIA sources, the agency has initiated an inquiry into the suspicious transactions in the accounts of the alleged frontmen.Iram Amin also works in the company of Moonis Elahi. Allegedly transactions were observed from the accounts of the three persons into the accounts of Moonis Elahi and other members of his family.

Further, after the money was transferred, the details of the bank accounts of the three persons do not match their profile. The three persons are also mentioned in the money laundering case filed in the court against Moonis Elahi.

Taking to Twitter, Moonis told Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that the case had already been dismissed by the high court. Addressing the ruling coalition, Moonis said, “Do whatever you can, we will continue to stand by Imran Khan.”