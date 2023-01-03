No country will be allowed to harbour terrorists targeting Pakistan: NSC

PM Shehbaz chairing a 40th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad on January 2, 2023, PID

ISLAMABAD: The 40th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) Monday decided that no country would be allowed to harbour and facilitate terrorists targeting Pakistan and that Pakistan reserved all rights in that respect to safeguard its people.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired the committee meeting after a break of two days.

The top security forum underscored that comprehensive national security revolved round the economic security and that the sovereignty or dignity came under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence.