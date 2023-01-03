Youth enthral audience at 7th Hindko Music Gala

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy jointly organised the Seventh Hindko Music Gala at the lone Cultural Hall where the young vocalists mesmerized the audience with melodious voices. Joint Secretary Gandhara Hindko Board, Ahmad Nadeem Awan was the coordinator while famous TV anchor Nauman Rauf and radio broadcaster Tahira Riffat moderated the event. Besides others, Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Ziauddin, executive members Saeed Paras, Sikandar Hayat Sikander, Wasim Shahid, Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Dr Muhammad Adil, admins of social media groups, and scores of men and women attended the

gala. Young Hindko vocalists Abdul Qadir, Shayan, Asfandyar, Hassan Raza and Faryal Munir performed at the event while famous singers Zeeshan Ghaznavi, Zulfiqar Bhatti, Shafiq Anwar, Muhsin Ali Shah (Shah Gee), Shakir Esakhelvi and Asif Chisti entertained the audience with their renditions. They received applause from the audience for the performance.