ROs notified for presiding officers election

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified names of the returning officers (ROs) to hold elections for the position of presiding officers in the upper parts of the Hazara division. The election for the position of the presiding officers of tehsil councils of Hazara and the rest of the province was delayed as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Governments Department didn’t request the ECP to hold those elections. However, now the legal formalities have been completed.
According to Local Government representatives, the tehsil council couldn’t fully function as the offices of the presiding officers were still lying vacant. The notified returning officers would announce the election schedule to elect the presiding officers of their respective tehsil councils.
