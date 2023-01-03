Covid-19 situation: NDMA chairman reviews surveillance mechanism at airports

ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and surveillance mechanisms at airports in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant.

Last week, health authorities said that a surveillance system was installed at all entry points of the country to monitor incoming passengers in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The health officials said that instructions had been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure that passengers entering Pakistan go through thermal scanners installed at airports across the country. However, the official said that the health system was “fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant” of the Omicron variant in the country.

The official added that medical staff at intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the country were also active to handle any situation. In today's meeting, it was briefed that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of inbound passengers had been conducted at all airports of the country as per policy in vogue.

Officials of the National Institute of Health told the meeting that vaccination and screening tests of pedestrians are being executed at the Torkham border on daily basis.

Civil Aviation Authority informed the meeting that an efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional at airports and related logistic arrangements had been made to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

The Chairman NDMA expressed confidence in the country’s anti-Covid strategies and national preparedness regime. However, he instructed the NIH to issue precautionary advisories for educational institutes, social gatherings, and communities and conduct weekly media briefings to sensitize the public and stakeholders. He emphasized on continuous monitoring of the global spread and behavior of the sub-variant and measures undertaken by other countries to counter the strain.