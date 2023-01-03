Polls only key to solve political, economic crisis

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief and former minister for defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said that the country was passing through a critical phase and holding early elections was the only key to the solution to the prevailing political and economic crises. “The Pakistan Democratic Movement government has multiplied the political and economic crises due to which the poor people are suffering,” he said while speaking to members of organising committees of union councils at the Local Council Hall here. He urged the PTI workers and activists to make preparation for the early elections as the rulers were incapable to run the country’s affairs and improve the economy. Pervez Khattak hoped that the PTI would win polls on the basis of its performance during its tenure. He termed the federal government as imported and said it running away from the elections because of the PTI popularity but hoped that the people would force the rulers to hold early polls to put the country on the right track to development and prosperity. Pervez Khattak believed that former premier Imran Khan had overcome challenges during the PTI rule and was striving to control price hike and end corruption in the country.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party during their rules had done nothing for the development of country and welfare of people but only filled own coffers,” he alleged. He said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of the PDM government.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, stamp out corruption and improve the living standard of the common man. Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.