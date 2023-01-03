Rabbani for celebrating golden jubilee of 1973 constitution

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani demanded the government to declare 2023 as the “Year of the Constitution, 1973” to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year festivities of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

“A national committee must be formed to carry out celebrations throughout the year and this year must signify that the people will resist any deviation from the path prescribed by the Constitution,” he said while declaring 2023 as the Constitution Year.

The former Chairman Senate said the Constitution, 1973, was passed by the National Assembly on the 10th of April, 1973, authenticated by the President of the Assembly on the 12th of April, 1973, promulgated on the 14th of August, 1973, and there were several constitutional deviations from 1977-1985 and 1999-2002.

Former Chairman Senate Senator Rabbani said the Constitution, 1973 is the lynchpin of the Federation. “It provides for the fundamental rights of the citizens, a Parliamentary and Federal form of Government, identifying the powers of the various organs of the state through trichotomy of power.” He said it is the document that holds the Federation, and its importance needs to be highlighted for the younger generations.