PPP ready for LG polls on Jan 15: Sharjeel

HYDERABAD: Rejecting the allegations of horse-trading, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always practices the politics of lies by spreading disinformation.

Speaking to the media at Rawal House here on Monday, the information minister Sindh said that senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had leveled baseless accusations of horse-trading on him and Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

He challenged the PTI to prove the allegations of Chaudhry, adding, “I am ready to face it even if I have spoken to any member of PTI.” Memon said that he was waiting to see Chaudhry lodge a case against him in Punjab in connection with those allegations.

“I will appear before the investigating police officer in Punjab the day a case is registered against me,” he announced. Taking an exception to a recent published news article, which claimed that the cases against PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were transferred from Rawalpindi to Karachi as part of an undeclared National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), Memon said that all those cases were still being heard in Rawalpindi.

Responding to a question about the upcoming second phase of the local government elections in Sindh scheduled on January 15, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was always ready for the LG elections.

The minister announced that the reconstruction work on the houses damaged by flash floods would start soon. He reiterated that the Food Department was selling flour at the rate of Rs 65 per kilogram through the stalls set up in all districts of the province.