Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE: A father of three children in the Harbanspura area claimed his life by hanging himself. Reportedly, the victim identified as Sabir, a resident of Harbanspura, was frustrated due to his poor financial conditions. On the day of the incident, he was so frustrated that the hanged himself.

police removed the body to morgue. In another incident, Shalimar Police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender involved in murder of his step-mother. The suspect identified as Ahsan had shot dead his step-mother over property and went into hiding. He reportedly had been involved in seven more cases also.