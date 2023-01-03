Call to stop privatisation of power Cos

LAHORE: Labour union of electricity workers has demanded the Prime Minister intervene and stop the proposed decision of privatisation of electricity distribution companies and outsourcing top airports of the country.
All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad made this demand in a statement on Monday. He said the privatisation of electricity distribution companies would not only raise rate of electricity but also create great difference in rate of electricity tariff between Punjab and other provinces. He said that the experience of privatisation of Karachi Electricity Supply Company and private companies of Rawalpindi and Multan had already failed and they failed to provide electricity in Multan and Rawalpindi. These companies should have been handed over to Wapda, which provides electricity not only in all cities but also in far-flung rural and hilly areas of the country successfully, he added.
