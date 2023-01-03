Kalma Chowk Underpass closed to traffic

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), has closed Kalma Chowk Underpass for all types of traffic here on Monday as the remodeling of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass has entered the next phase.

The authority has closed one lane of the underpass for the traffic coming from Barket Market and going towards Liberty Market. The technical team of CBD Punjab has issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan with the cooperation of City Traffic Police Lahore.

According to the traffic diversion plan, the road connecting Saint Marry Park and Centre Point is open for traffic. The traffic coming from Barket Market and going towards Liberty Market will take left towards Muslim Town and will take a U-turn and reach Liberty Market through Gaddafi Stadium. Similarly, traffic coming from Model Town for Liberty Market will also go straight to Muslim Town, take a U-Turn and reach the Liberty Market through the stadium road while the commuters coming from Firdaus Market and going towards Liberty Market or Main Boulevard, Gulberg, will use Hussain Chowk.

The authority and CTP Lahore have requested the commuters to plan their route accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.