Derbari Club win inter-club Bocce Volo event

KARACHI: Derbari Club secured top position in the All Sindh inter-Club Bocce Volo Championship held at Dildas Club in Hyderabad the other day. Munawwar Club took second position and Bhatti Club secured third position. It is to be noted that first academy of the sport has also been established at Dildas Club. “This is the first bocce volo academy in Hyderabad and it will provide international level training to local players,” said Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation Abdus Samad.