Djokovic given hero’s welcome in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years when he made a rare doubles appearance at the Adelaide International on Monday.
Playing with Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, they lost to doubles specialists Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, 10/5 but enjoyed overwhelming crowd support along the way. Djokovic was deported from the country before the Australian Open for not being vaccinated for Covid and was subsequently barred from re-entering for three years.
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association will organize three national tennis championships in the coming months. STA’s...
KARACHI: Derbari Club secured top position in the All Sindh inter-Club Bocce Volo Championship held at Dildas Club in...
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad won the singles titles in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton...
SYDNEY: World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to a second-straight defeat at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash players’ rankings on the latest PSA list has witnessed a rapid decline in the recent...
LENS: Paris Saint-Germain, without World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Neymar, lost for the first time in any...
Comments