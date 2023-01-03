Djokovic given hero’s welcome in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years when he made a rare doubles appearance at the Adelaide International on Monday.

Playing with Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, they lost to doubles specialists Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, 10/5 but enjoyed overwhelming crowd support along the way. Djokovic was deported from the country before the Australian Open for not being vaccinated for Covid and was subsequently barred from re-entering for three years.