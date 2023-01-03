New Year resolution to win a World Cup, says Pandya

MUMBAI: Winning a world title in any format is top of Hardik Pandya´s target list as he leads a new-look India Twenty20 team against Sri Lanka, he said Monday.

Pandya was appointed captain of the 16-member side, who will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, for the three T20 matches starting Tuesday in Mumbai. Both Rohit and Kohli will return for the three one-day internationals to follow as India begin preparations to host the 50-over World Cup later this year.

“The biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup,” Pandya told reporters on the eve of the Sri Lanka series. India would try to “go out there and give everything”, he said, adding: “I think things are looking bright.” He was restored to the national team early in 2022 after recovering from a career-threatening back injury and said it had been “a magical year for me”.

“Going forward there is a lot to achieve. I have not achieved anything. There will be multiple World Cups in multiple years, so the goal always will be to win the World Cup.” Dasun Shanaka´s Sri Lanka outplayed India in last year´s Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, but Pandya said the tourists would not have it easy in India.