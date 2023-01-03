‘The match is evenly poised’

KARACHI: New Zealand’s opener and first innings centurion Devon Conway on Monday said that following the first day’s proceeding of the second Test against Pakistan the game is ‘evenly poised’.

“The game is certainly evenly poised,” Conway told reporters after the first day’s play of the second test here at the National Stadium. “We did win the first two sessions and the way Pakistan bounced back in the last session certainly brought them back in the game and I think tomorrow will be an exciting day of Test cricket,” Conway said, who scored 122 which helped the visitors reach 309-6 at stumps.

“In the morning there was a little bit of grass on the surface and we did say that there will be little bit bounce and little bit assistance for the seam bowlers today. It was nice batting out there from Latham and Kane and we managed some good partnerships and as you say the surface certainly got little bit dried down which offered little bit more spin to the turners. Yes, credit to the Pakistani bowlers for getting those five wickets after tea,” Conway said.

“With the nature of the grass in the surface, it maintains a bit of pace in the wicket and obviously when the ball is hard, it comes at the bat as well. We kept the things in the same way we were doing in any other test match but we were just rewarded with good cricket shots. We got a good start and we wanted to continue that momentum,” said Conway when asked how did they manage to play so positive despite the grass on the pitch.

He praised the spell from pacer Naseem Shah after tea which unsettled the best pair of New Zealand. Asked whether the pitch is changing now he said it has started to change. “Yes, it has started to change. As I said after tea there was more turn on offer which was showing the nature of the wicket drying out, assisting the spinners little bit more. I think just looking at the seam as well and was also skidding little bit more. It would be interesting to see how the wicket will behave on day three, four and five,” said Conway, who in the previous Test became the fastest New Zealander to reach 1000 runs in only 19 Test innings, breaking record of John Reid.