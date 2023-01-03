Our bowlers deserve credit, says Agha Salman

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-rounder Agha Salman on Monday admitted that in the morning session they did not bowl the way that was expected but praised the bowlers who made a fine comeback after tea to restrict New Zealand to 309-6 at the end of the first day of the second Test here at the National Stadium.

“In the morning session there was moisture in the wicket but our bowlers did not bowl the way they were expected to,” Salman told a post-day news conference. “And more runs were scored but credit goes to the bowlers the way they made a comeback as we took five wickets in the last session which is good for Pakistan,” he said.

Salman was the star bowler for Pakistan as he captured 3-55 in 20 overs to play a big part in his team's comeback as at tea New Zealand had lost just one wicket and it was expected that the visitors would put on a big total without losing more wickets.

Salman expects the pitch to take more turn as the time progresses. “I think as the time progresses the wicket will start taking turn. It’s a different wicket from that of the last Test. It has more bite and I guess it will take turn on the third and fourth day.

“The ball was taking turn right from the morning but it was a bit slow. I think after the pitch got dried, its bite increased and the ball was turning. It was evident that they were facing problems,” Salman said.

Salman said they would try to get them out as soon as possible on the second day on Tuesday (today). “We will try to restrict them as much as possible. Our bowlers deserve credit as the way they staged a fightback following two bad sessions and fielders also deserve the credit as it did not seem that we would take so many wickets.

“The way Convey and Williamson were playing I tried to bowl at the right area as the ball at that time was taking bite and turn and I succeeded in my effort,” said Salman, who removed the dangerous Devon Conway who scored 122.

Salman said he will want to serve as a batting all-rounder. “I am a batting allrounder and onwards too I would like to serve Pakistan in the same capacity. But bowling is my plus point and I also work with Saqlain bhai and will continue to do so. I will try my level best to contribute whenever I will get an opportunity to bowl also,” he said.