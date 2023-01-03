Pakistan bounce back after Conway hits ton

KARACHI: Pakistan have been on the receiving end in the red-ball format in recent times at home and, at one point in time on Monday, it seemed the script won’t change much in the second and final Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium.

On a cool and sunny morning, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat on a wicket that had moisture and a tinge of grass. The visiting batters had the better of a seemingly toothless Pakistani attack in the first two sessions as the tourists cruised to 234-1 raising fears that the hosts could be facing yet another dismal result on home soil, having recently suffered a 3-0 whitewash against England. Buoyed up by solid knocks by openers Devon Conway (122) and Tom Latham (71) New Zealand faced little problems as they scored 119 and 107 in the first two sessions for the loss of one wicket. At that point in time, it seemed they were set for a big total.

But then came the twist. And it was off-spinner Agha Salman, who was otherwise having a lacklustre season with the ball, who played the lead role in masterminding a Pakistan comeback that saw them taking five wickets 45 runs. New Zealand, who slumped for 234-1 to 279-6, managed to end the day at 309-6 with Tom Blundell batting at 30 and Ish Joshi at 11. Salman took 3-55 and received great support from pacer Naseem Shah (2-44), who took the key wickets of Latham and Kane Williamson (36) on his return to the playing eleven after regaining full fitness.

Before Pakistan’s fightback in the final session, everything went New Zealand’s way with Conway taking centre-stage. He put on 134 for the opening wicket with Latham as the two blunted Pakistan’s attack.

After Latham fell to Nasim, Conway steadied the innings with another 100-run stand for the second wicket with Kane Williamson who made 36, but Pakistan pulled back after the visitors were 226-1 at tea.

Salman had Conway caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed soon after, to make it 2-234 before six runs later Naseem dismissed Williamson in the same manner.

Conway struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 257-minute stay at the crease. Salman then struck twice, beating Daryl Mitchell´s defence for three and had Henry Nicholls caught behind with a turning delivery for 26.

Abrar Ahmed took his only wicket by trapping Michael Bracewell for nought. The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the first Test – also in Karachi – ended in a tame draw.

In the morning, Pakistan´s three-pronged pace attack looked helpless until Naseem struck in the sixth over after lunch, trapping Latham leg-before with a sharp incoming delivery.

Latham, who scored 113 in the first match, hit nine boundaries in his 100-ball knock, his 24th Test half-century.

Conway was lucky to survive a sharp chance when Saud Shakeel failed to hold on to a miscued drive off Hasan Ali on 89. Pakistan brought on Abrar Ahmed in the ninth over, but there was no sign of turn as Conway smashed a boundary and a six off the spinner´s second over.

The hosts picked Naseem and Hasan in place of spinner Nauman Ali and fast-bowler Mohammad Wasim after the first Test, while New Zealand picked pacer Matt Henry over Neil Wagner. —with inputs from AFP

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st innings:

Latham lbw b Naseem 71

Conway c Sarfaraz b Salman 122

Williamson c Sarfaraz b Naseem 36

Nicholls c Sarfaraz b Salman 26

Mitchell b Salman 3

Blundell not out 30

Bracewell lbw b Ahmed 0

Sodhi not out 11

Extras: (b1, lb4, nb5) 10

Total: 90 overs 309

Did not bat: Southee, Henry, Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-134, 2-234, 3-240, 4-255, 5-278, 6-279

Bowling: Hamza 13-1-50-0, Naseem 16-6-44-2, Hasan 17-2-54-0, Ahmed 24-3-101-1, Salman 20-2-55-3

Pakistan team: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed â€ , Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)