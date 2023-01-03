EU parliament chief moves to lift two MEPs´ immunity

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament on Monday announced its chief, Roberta Metsola, had launched “an urgent procedure” to lift the immunity of two MEPs amid a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

The parliament did not give the lawmakers´ names but said it was in response to an investigation by Belgian law enforcement into the graft allegations. Sources briefed on the Belgian probe told AFP the two MEPs targeted by the procedure were an Italian, Andrea Cozzolino, and a Belgian, Marc Tarabella.

Both are members of the centre-left Social and Democrats grouping in the parliament. The development follows a string of Belgian police raids in December on the addresses of MEPs, former MEPs and lobbyists that turned up a total 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash.