Malawi shuts schools over worsening cholera outbreak

LILONGWE, Malawi: Schools in Malawi´s two largest cities are to remain closed until further notice due to a worsening cholera outbreak, the government said on Monday.

Students were due back in class after the holidays on Tuesday. But the health ministry said the start of the school term for primary and secondary pupils in the capital Lilongwe and the southern city of Blantyre would be delayed by at least two weeks.

Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said in a statement the postponement was “due to the recent and continuing increase in the number of Cholera cases and deaths”. Authorities regretted “any inconvenience caused by this late advice taken solely in the interest of the safety of our learners”, she added.

The impoverished southern African country has recorded almost 18,000 cases of the disease and 595 deaths since March in what the UN has said is the largest outbreak to hit the nation in 10 years.