Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

CIUDAD JUAIREZ, Mexico: Gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, leaving 14 people dead and allowing 24 inmates to escape, the Chihuahua state prosecutors´ office said.

An unknown number of gunmen aboard armored vehicles took part in the attack, and the dead included 10 prison guards and security agents, the office said in a statement. About five hours after the dawn incursion began, security forces managed to control the situation, which had also erupted into fighting between inmates within the sprawling state prison, near Mexico´s border with the United States.

Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, the statement added.

Later, assailants in a Hummer fired on another group of security agents outside the prison, it said. Scenes of chaos ensued as relatives of some prisoners waited for New Year´s visits outside the compound.