BJP leader accused of killing girl shielded by police: AAP

NEW DELHI: A day after a 23-year-old woman was killed in Delhi after being dragged for several kilometres by a car, AAP spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed one of the accused in the case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader. In an exclusive interview, the AAP MLA said the Delhi Police is trying to shield the alleged BJP leader by not acting promptly in the case.

Bhardwaj said the woman was “probably sexually assaulted, probably raped” and accused the Delhi Police of treating the case with a “lax attitude”. He said the situation was a “clear case of connivance” and the accused were charged with “weak sections” under the Indian Penal Code “to shield the accused persons”.

He accused the L-G of writing three-page letters to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on what he called “frivolous issues” and contrasted the L-G’s “inaction” on the matter to the letters. “Because of L-G Saxena’s lax attitude and politicisation of the Delhi Police, the police were trying to save the accused persons,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Five people were arrested after the death of the woman who was dragged by a car for around four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi early Sunday morning. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

During interrogation, the five men revealed that they were travelling in the car when the vehicle collided with the woman’s scooter in the jurisdiction of Sultanpuri police station. Following the accident, the car dragged the girl from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala area for about four kilometers, in which the woman’s clothes got torn and she sustained grievous injuries, that eventually led to her death.