Three dead after fire in Scottish hotel

PERTH, Scotland: Three people have died following a fire at the New County Hotel in County Place, Perth, police in Scotland have confirmed. Officers were called to a report of a fire at the premises shortly before 5:10 am this morning.

Emergency services attended and three people were confirmed dead at the scene, while a number of others were treated for minor injuries by the Scottish Ambulance Service. Hotel guests and two people from a neighbouring block of flats were evacuated.