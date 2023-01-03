Four tonnes of drugs seized by French navy

ABU DHABI: The French navy seized nearly half a tonne of heroin and 3.5 tonnes of cannabis resin when it intercepted an unflagged boat in the Arabian Sea, it said on Monday. It seized the drugs with an estimated value of 50 million euros after its frigate Guepratte spotted the dhow on December 27, the Indian Ocean Maritime Command said in a statement. Part of the illegal drugs shipment was “probably intended for the European market”, said the command based in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
