UK medical bodies say winter crisis costing lives

LONDON: UK medical bodies on Monday said patients were dying due to inadequate care and urged the government to act as Britain´s health service grapples with a winter crisis of strikes and soaring demand.

The public National Health Service (NHS) faced budget constraints for more than a decade before the Covid-19 pandemic left it severely stretched. One in every five patients picked up by an ambulance in England last week took more than an hour to be admitted to emergency care, while tens of thousands waited more than 12 hours before receiving treatment there. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine on Sunday said between 300 and 500 patients would die each week in emergency care, notably due to long waiting times.

Its vice president stood by the prediction on Monday, rejecting suggestions that short-term factors had caused the crisis, after some hospital officials nuanced the claim. “If you´re at the front line, you know this is a longstanding problem... the sort of things we´re seeing happen every winter, and it still seems to come as a surprise,” Ian Higginson told BBC radio.