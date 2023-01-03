Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

VATICAN CITY: Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter´s Basilica before his funeral.

They began queueing before dawn to view the German theologian´s body, which was transferred early in the morning from the monastery in the Vatican grounds where he died on Saturday aged 95.

“I arrived at 6:00 am, it seemed normal to come and pay homage to him after all he did for the church,” said an Italian nun, sister Anna-Maria, near the front of the line that snaked around the vast St Peter´s Square.

Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years to 2013 before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down, citing declining health. His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday in St Peter´s Square before Benedict´s remains are placed in the tombs beneath the basilica.

He will be buried in the tomb which held pope John Paul II´s remains until 2011, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Monday. Benedict´s body, dressed in red papal mourning robes and a gold-edged mitre, was laid out on a catafalque draped in gold fabric in front of the altar of St Peter´s, flanked by two Swiss Guards.

Many of those filing past took pictures on their smartphones, while some prayed or made the sign of the cross. “The atmosphere is very intimate,” Francesca Gabrielli, a pilgrim from Tuscany in central Italy, told AFP inside the basilica. She said Benedict was “a great pope, profound, unique”.

Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican. Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery where he had lived for the past decade. His last words in the early hours of Saturday were said by the Vatican to have been “Lord, I love you!”

Members of the public are allowed to view the body during day-time, passing first through the metal detectors used routinely to screen visitors to the basilica. Among the visitors on Monday were curious tourists, including Valerie Michalak, on holiday with her family from Benedict´s native Germany.