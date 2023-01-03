Israeli strikes on Syrian capital’s airport kill four

BEIRUT: Israeli missile strikes on the Syrian capital´s airport on Monday killed four people including two soldiers and closed the runways for several hours, a rights monitor said.

This is the second time in less than seven months that Damascus International Airport -- where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hizbullah fighters are present -- has been hit by Israel.

The attack around 2:00 am put the airport out of service until 9:00 am, Syria´s state news agency said. Israel carried out the strike with “barrages of missiles targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings”, a military source told SANA, which reported that two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others wounded.