Zaman asks Alvi to take notice of Tessori’s political activities

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly has written to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the alleged misconduct of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

In his letter Khurrum Sher Zaman claims that Tessori has been abusing his position as governor to engage in partisan politics. The recent political activities of the governor can be seen by all the people of Sindh, he said.

Zaman pointed out that a governor of a province represents the federation, so his office should be non-partisan and he must avoid politicking on behalf of any political party.Since being appointed Sindh’s governor on October 10 last year, Tessori has engaged in partisan politics on behalf of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as if he is the party’s chief, said the PTI leader.

He said the governor has been visiting the political offices of the MQM-P, the Pak Sarzameen Party and other factions of the MQM in an attempt at political manoeuvring or engineering to unite these parties ahead of the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He asked if it is a governor’s job to act as a political worker of a certain party. He said Tessori was not appointed as governor for this purpose but he represents the Pakistan president and the federation.

The PTI leader said Tessori’s activities clearly violate the constitution, and the political customs and norms of parliamentary democracy, in which such posts are mainly ceremonial.In conclusion, he mentioned Article 101(3) of the constitution, which says a governor holds office during the pleasure of the president. Zaman requested Alvi to immediately investigate Tessori for “misconduct”.