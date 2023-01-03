Plastic bags to be banned by January 31: official

ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, import, purchase, sale, supply and use of polythene bags after inserting section 7-B in the Environmental Protection Act 2014.

A period of six months has been given as a grace period for disposing of the existing stock to the manufacturers, whole sellers and retailers which will expire on 31st January 2023.This was circulated by Assistant Director Consumers Rights Protection and Industries, Abbottabad Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in a circular to all the traders, manufacturers and polythene bags dealers of the district.

Muhammad Ibrahim said the KP government had amended the Environmental Protection Act and inserted the 7-B section that calls for a complete ban on the use of polythene bags.He said that all the manufacturing units of plastic bags have to be closed and plastic dealers have to use their existing stock by January 31, otherwise the government would crack down on it.