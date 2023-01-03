GCU to spend Rs400m on new science laboratories in 2023

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced that GCU would spend Rs400 million from its own budget to establish new science laboratories and improve other services for students in 2023. He made this announcement while addressing the Founders’ Day cake cutting ceremony at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium on Monday.
Adviser to the Chief Minister on Interior Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who is also an Old Ravian and Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut the Founders’ Day cake along with the academic and administrative heads at a grand ceremony organised in connection with 159th anniversary of GCU Lahore. A large number of Old Ravians were also present on the occasion.
Government College, founded on January 1, 1864, with the first batch of nine students in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as the Liberal Arts and Science College, served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women. Speaking at the ceremony, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that he was extremely happy to see the exponential progress of his alma mater. “Good leadership is key to the development of any institution,” he said.
