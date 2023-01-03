MPhil thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Naveed Iqbal successfully defended his M.Phil thesis at Abasyn University on Monday. The title of his research was “Analysis of the Preamble of 1973 Constitution.”

He did his research under the supervision of Dr AZ Hilali, while Asma Dilawar was his co-supervisor.Dr Mohammad Younas, Chairman, Pakistan Study Department, Islamia College, was his external and Ibrar Hussain his internal examiner. The public defense was attended by faculty members and students of the university.