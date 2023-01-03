MPhil thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Naveed Iqbal successfully defended his M.Phil thesis at Abasyn University on Monday. The title of his research was “Analysis of the Preamble of 1973 Constitution.”
He did his research under the supervision of Dr AZ Hilali, while Asma Dilawar was his co-supervisor.Dr Mohammad Younas, Chairman, Pakistan Study Department, Islamia College, was his external and Ibrar Hussain his internal examiner. The public defense was attended by faculty members and students of the university.
MULTAN: Due to dense fog and reduced visibility in Beat-13 and Beat-14, Sector M-3, the motorway has been closed from...
SUKKUR: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered the body of a youth, who had gone missing about three months ago,...
ISLAMABAD: Former foreign secretary and ambassador Sohail Mahmood has been appointed director-general of the Institute...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly has written to...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted for regular hearing the appeal of the Balochistan government,...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday issued the schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated...
Comments