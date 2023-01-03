Bannu Press Club office-bearers elected

BANNU: Muhammad Alam Khan and Umar Diaz Khan were elected as president

and general secretary respectively of the Bannu Press Club in the annual election on Monday.

The newly elected office-bearers of the Bannu Press Club for the year of 2023 included Abdul Manan Adil, patron-in-chief, Muhammad Alam Khan, president, Omar Diaz Khan, general secretary, Pir Niaz Ali Shah, senior vice-president and Muhammad Khattab Khan, Finance Secretary.

The other elected members included Muhammad Riaz Khan, Omar Diaz Khan, Abdul Salam Baitab, Karimullah Khan, Iqbal Hasrat, Mahboob Rahman, Nasrullah Khan, Zameer Khan, Zahid Muhammad, Jamal Qamar, Muhammad Akmal Khan and Bahram Shahzada.