Sirajul Haq flays Centre, KP govt for poor law and order

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Monday said the federal and provincial governments had failed to maintain peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the law and order had deteriorated due to their flawed policies.

“The rising lawlessness has caused unrest to the people whose lives and properties are not safe. The federal and provincial governments are responsible for this situation. Uplift activities have come to a halt in KP owing to the conflict between the federal and provincial governments,” he said while speaking at the meeting of the office-bearers of the party.

JI general secretary Abdul Wasi, Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, senior party member Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Maulana Hidayatullah, Jamaat Ali Shah and others attended the meeting.

Sirajul Haq said unemployment had increased in the province ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the last almost 10 years. “Surge in street crimes, target killings and extortions have made life miserable for the people,” he added.

The promises made by the government to the tribal people had not been fulfilled, he added. The federal and provincial governments must fulfill the promises made to the tribal people, he stressed.

He also expressed concern over the worsening economic situation in the province and said that inflation was continuously increasing. The prices of the food items have multiplied, which is the failure of the provincial governments, he said.

Sirajul Haq said that five years had passed since the merger of tribal areas into the province but none of the promises made to them could be honoured. Mega projects could not be launched in the merged districts, he said. The merged districts should be declared a tax-free zone, he demanded. The JI leader said the problems in the tribal districts had multiplied after the merger.