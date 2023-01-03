SCCI & varsity sign MoU for collaboration

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology to develop academic, industrial and social cooperation and linkages and carry out joint research.

A press release said that the MoU was signed by SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq and SUIT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleemur Rehamn at the chamber’s house.The chamber senior vice-president Shahid Hussain, the university officials, senior faculty members Dr Wisal Khan, Engr Muzamil, secretary of the chamber Sajjad Aziz and the university’s media coordinator Bilal Akbar were present during the ceremony.

Terming the MoU as an important initiative, Ishaq said that SCCI was going to launch a programme, whose prime purpose was to enhance the capacity building of the business community while keeping in view modern requirements, provision of relief and incentives, initiatives for business/trade and industries improvement, etc.

The SCCI chief stressed the need for the enhancement of capabilities and skills of the business community on modern lines, adding that the chamber had undertaken steps in this regard.He termed the signing of the MoU with Sarhad University as part of the efforts of SCCI, hoping to reap the benefits of this mega programme and provide its benefits to the business community.VC Saleemur Rehman highlighted the purpose and objectives of the MoU.