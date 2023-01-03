Two KMU premises named after senior doctors

PESHAWAR: Main academic block of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) has been named after the first vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, while the multi-purpose hall after the second vice-chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah.

A statement released here on Monday stated that a ceremony was held wherein Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah were the chief guests, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, heads of various institutes, faculty and administrative officers were present as well.

It is worth mentioning here that Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan is among the prominent ophthalmologists and he was the first vice-chancellor of KMU. He remained head of the two main tertiary care hospitals Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

He has served as dean of the Postgraduate Medical Institute and was behind the establishment of the Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology and Khyber Eye Foundation . Similarly, Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeez Ullah is also one of the leading cardiologists. As the second vice-chancellor, apart from the completion of the new building of KMU, he has also established four other institutes.

He has the honour of founding institutions like KIMS and KIDS, Kohat. Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeez Ullah has also been the dean of PGMI besides being the chief executive of LRH, while he has played a key role in setting up the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology .

On the occasion, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq paid tributes to the Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeez Ullah for their servcies.He said that today KMU’s tall standing amongst the medical universities across the country was because of the two personalities who dedicated days and nights to the institution.

“Remembering our patrons is a sign of living nations and under this thought and feeling, we have decided to name the two buildings of the university after the names of these two pioneers and distinguished personalities in their fields,” he added.Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that the services of great people were usually remembered after their deaths, although there was a need to acknowledge their achievements during in their lifetime.