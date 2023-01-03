Youth enthrall audience at 7th Hindko Music Gala

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy jointly organised the Seventh Hindko Music Gala at the lone Cultural Hall where the young vocalists mesmerized the audience with melodious voices.

Joint Secretary Gandhara Hindko Board, Ahmad Nadeem Awan was the coordinator while famous TV anchor Nauman Rauf and radio broadcaster Tahira Riffat moderated the event.Besides others, Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Ziauddin, executive members Saeed Paras, Sikandar Hayat Sikander, Wasim Shahid, Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Dr Muhammad Adil, admins of social media groups, and scores of men and women attended the gala.

Young Hindko vocalists Abdul Qadir, Shayan, Asfandyar, Hassan Raza and Faryal Munir performed at the event while famous singers Zeeshan Ghaznavi, Zulfiqar Bhatti, Shafiq Anwar, Muhsin Ali Shah (Shah Gee), Shakir Esakhelvi and Asif Chisti entertained the audience with their renditions. They received applause from the audience for the performance.The Gandhara Hindko Board had earlier organized six successful events for the promotion of Hindko language music.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Ziauddin, a known research scholar said that Gandhara Hindko Board had been playing a pivotal role in the promotion of the Hindko language, literature and culture since its inception 30 years back.

He said that the board had worked in the field of Hindko drama, fiction, novel, prose, poetry and others genres of the language apart from working for the promotion of other sister languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

Muhammad Ziauddin, who is also chief of the executive committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, said that organising the annual music gala was aimed at promoting Hindko music by finding out young singers and providing an opportunity for them to display their talent.

He announced that special attention would be given to the Hindko music and plays this year side by side bringing out more publications in the language and carrying out research. Although music dominated the function, the paintings of an artist from Peshawar, Tanveer Kazmi, were exhibited as well which attracted the attention of the guests.A Hindko folk dance, ‘Ghoomar’, was performed at the end of the programme that was liked by the audience.