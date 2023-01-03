NUST honours researchers, innovators

Islamabad:In recognition of the commitment of faculty members excelling in research and innovation, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) held the research & innovation excellence awards ceremony.

NUST Rector Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari conferred cash prizes and certificates to as many as 53 awardees for the year 2020-21 for winning best researcher, best innovator and top performer awards. In his address, NUST rector emphasised that the faculty members are integral part of the university, who are continuously contributing towards achieving research and academic excellence, which is reflected in international rankings and increased national and international collaborations. He urged the faculty members to keep up with the fast-changing requirements of the academia as well as inculcate civic and moral values in the students.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Pro-Rector RIC-NUST Dr Rizwan Riaz appreciated the contributions of NUST researchers in uplifting NUST to its current standing. He maintained that NUST takes pride in its high achievers and acknowledges their meritorious accomplishments. He further said that our faculty has helped us grow NUST ecosystem to heights unparalleled in Pakistan; an ecosystem that is now internationally recognised.