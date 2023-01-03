46 groups win GDEIB awards

Islamabad:As many as 46 Pakistani organisations have won the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks annual award 2022.

According to details, HR Metrics conducts Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) awards on annual basis through a merit-based process in which organisations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with reference to Global DEI Benchmarks standards, with a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders.

Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA announced jury result of GDEIB awards. Based on year 2022 assessment, total 46 organisations have won the GDEIB awards among them, Habib Bank Ltd., is declared as Pakistan most inclusive company 2022. Based on 6 years cumulative score. Global DEI awards will be presented to CEOs of winner organisations on 6 March 2023.

Jury for GDEIB Awards comprised of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Former Board Chair The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan, Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Leadership at the Suleman Dawood School of Business Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics.

Awards were assessed on merit-based scoring method including best practice, progressive, proactive, reactive, and inactive.