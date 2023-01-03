Space education seminar to be held on February 1

Islamabad:Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in collaboration with the National Centre of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology have planned to organise APRSAF Space Education Seminar 2023, in February.

Educators, science teachers and school administrations can attend the seminar which would be held on February 1 while the last date for registration of the participants is January 20. Space Education and Awareness Drive, SUPARCO in collaboration with Space Education for All Working Group, JAXA and National Centre for GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) are bringing a brilliant opportunity for educators, teachers, curriculum developers and anyone involved in space science teaching and outreach ‘APRSAF Space Education Seminar.’

The intending participants can register free of cost to participate in the seminar through the web link: https://forms.gle/KQa8rpjWLzpHTkzXA. Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) was established realising the importance of Space Science and Technology applications for sustainable national development.